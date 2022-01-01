RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã la Seyne-sur-Mer ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives dans le Var ce dimanche 12 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Christian NOBLE CHRISTIAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Trois-quartiers- Toulon 1963 - 1965
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Ollioules 1965 - 1973
-
COLLEGE STRASBOURG- Toulon 1973 - 1975
-
Lycée Rouvière- Toulon 1975 - 1978
-
Lycée Technique- Lorgues 1978 - 1981
-
CONSERVATOIRE NATIONAL DES ARTS ET METIERS- Aix en provence 1984 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Var Matin République - Informaticien (Informatique)- Ollioules 1981 - 1983
-
CIEL - Informaticien (Informatique)- La seyne sur mer 1983 - 1986
-
DATAPROSS - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- La seyne sur mer 1986 - 1989
-
URSSAF DU VAR- Toulon 1989 - 2013
-
Urssaf Paca- Toulon 2014 - 2020
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian NOBLE CHRISTIAN
-
Vit Ã :
LA SEYNE SUR MER, France
-
NÃ© en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Passionné de voitures anciennes sportives des années 60 à 80.
Profession :
Responsable Informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Burkina Faso - Croatie - Cote d'Ivoire - Espagne - Hongrie - Irlande - Italie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - SlovÃ©nie - Suisse - TchÃ©quie
-
Christian NOBLE CHRISTIAN a ajoutÃ© Urssaf Paca Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christian NOBLE CHRISTIAN a reconnu Marc MUNINGER sur la photo 3ème I B
-
Christian NOBLE CHRISTIAN a reconnu Bernard PIASCO sur la photo 3ème I B
-
Christian NOBLE CHRISTIAN a reconnu Jean-Charles NOBILI sur la photo 3ème I B
-
Christian NOBLE CHRISTIAN a reconnu Christian NOBLE sur la photo 3ème I B
-
Christian NOBLE CHRISTIAN a reconnu Christian NOBLE sur la photo CP
-
Christian NOBLE CHRISTIAN a reconnu Christian NOBLE sur la photo 10ème1 (CE1)