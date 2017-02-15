Christian OHEIX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
CES- Coueron 1965 - 1966
Lycée Professionnel Leloup Bouhier- Nantes 1967 - 1969
Parcours militaire
61éme Btap- Bayonne 1969 - 1970
61 Btap/5emeclt- Toulouse 1969 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
DEKYTSPOTTER R ET G - AIDE COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)- Saint herblain 1970 - 1973
Constructions De L'atlantique - COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)- Nantes 1973 - 1975
REVIMEX - CADRE COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)- Nantes 1975 - 2000
SRPO (Rexel) - CADRE COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)- NANTES 2001 - 2006
Ouest (Rexel) - CADRE COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)- NANTES
REVIMEX FUSION ABSORPTION PAR SRPO SRPO FUSION ABSORPTION PAR REXEL2006 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian OHEIX
Vit Ã :
NANTES, France
NÃ© le :
18 juin 1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Chine - Croatie - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Maroc - Mexique - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie
Christian OHEIX a reconnu Christian OHEIX sur la photo 3ème