  • DEKYTSPOTTER R ET G  - AIDE COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Saint herblain 1970 - 1973

  • Constructions De L'atlantique  - COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Nantes 1973 - 1975

  • REVIMEX  - CADRE COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Nantes 1975 - 2000

  • SRPO (Rexel)  - CADRE COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  NANTES 2001 - 2006

  • Ouest (Rexel)  - CADRE COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  NANTES

    REVIMEX FUSION ABSORPTION PAR SRPO SRPO FUSION ABSORPTION PAR REXEL

    2006 - 2009

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christian OHEIX

  • Vit Ã  :

    NANTES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    18 juin 1949 (73 ans)

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    Voyages

