Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HELENE BOUCHER- Montgeron 1966 - 1972
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Draveil 1973 - 1976
Parcours militaire
-
302 Grmca- Bourges 1980 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
EGVV - Responsable exploitation- Montgeron 1982 - 2000
-
SANITRA- Montgeron 1982 - 2001
-
Sanitra Services 91 - Responsable d'exploitation (Production)- Montgeron 1982 - 2000
-
Renov'up - Mon entreprise (Autre)- Cresse 2001 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Franglo- Cresse 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christian ROCHER
-
Vit à :
CRESSE, France
-
Né en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Entrepreneur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2