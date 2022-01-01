Christian ROCHER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • EGVV  - Responsable exploitation

     -  Montgeron 1982 - 2000

  • SANITRA

     -  Montgeron 1982 - 2001

  • Sanitra Services 91  - Responsable d'exploitation (Production)

     -  Montgeron 1982 - 2000

  • Renov'up  - Mon entreprise (Autre)

     -  Cresse 2001 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Entrepreneur

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :