Christian ROLLET (CHRISTIAN ROLLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lyon 1975 - 1979
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christian ROLLET (CHRISTIAN ROLLET)
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né le :
10 août 1960 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christian ROLLET (CHRISTIAN ROLLET) a ajouté Lycée Jean Perrin à son parcours scolaire