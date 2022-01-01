Christian ROUSSELLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Privé Massillon- Paris 1971 - 1974
-
Ace 3p- Ivry sur seine
Ecole de Photographie1974 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
EXTENSION - Réalisateur (Autre)- Montrouge 1978 - 1995
-
STUDIO ROUSSELLIER - Photographe (Autre)- Merignac 1996 - 2006
-
Signarama / Espaceo - Gérant- Aix en provence 2008 - 2010
-
Ktymini Photo - Gérant (Communication)- Le tampon 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christian ROUSSELLIER
-
Vit à :
LE TAMPON, La Réunion
-
Né en :
1955 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Photographe
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christian ROUSSELLIER a ajouté Ktymini Photo à son parcours professionnel