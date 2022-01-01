Christian SAILLARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FOUILLEUSE- Saint cloud 1978 - 1981
-
Collège Emile Verhaeren- Saint cloud 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Florent Schmitt- Saint cloud 1985 - 1986
-
Lycée De Djibouti- Djibouti 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée D'etat De Djibouti- Djibouti 1986 - 1988
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE COMMERCE BESSIERES- Paris 1988 - 1990
-
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Esg)- Paris 1990 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
ECOLES DE COETQUIDAN- Guer 1993 - 1994
-
Ecole Des Troupes Aéroportées Etap- Pau 1994 - 1994
-
Ctac (Armee De Terre)- Lille 1994 - 1997
-
ECOLE MILITAIRE INTEARMES- Coetquidan bellevue 1997 - 1999
-
Eaalat Dax- Dax 1999 - 2000
-
Ecole D'application De L'aviation Légère De L'armée De Terre (Eaalat)- Le cannet des maures 2000 - 2001
-
3° Regiment D'helicopteres De Combat- Etain 2001 - 2007
-
Etat Major De La 1° Brigade Mecanisee- Chalons en champagne 2007 - 2009
-
CESAT- Paris 2009 - 2011
-
GAMSTAT- Chabeuil 2011 - 2016
-
Comalat- Velizy 2016 - 2021
-
EMAT- Paris 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian SAILLARD
-
Vit Ã :
VÃ‰LIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 aoÃ»t 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Militaire
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Cote d'Ivoire - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - - Hongrie - Italie - Kenya - Luxembourg - Maroc - Mexique - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - Tchad - Tunisie - Turquie
-
