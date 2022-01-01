Christian THIVILLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Catholique Saint Clair (Brignais)- Brignais 1957 - 1962
-
COLLEGE ST BERNARD- Lyon 1962 - 1964
-
Collège Saint-thomas D'aquin- Oullins 1964 - 1966
-
Lycée La Martinière Terreaux- Lyon 1966 - 1967
-
Lycée Colbert- Lyon 1967 - 1969
-
Lycee Commercial Mixte Marius Berliet Lyon 8- Lyon 1967 - 1969
-
INFORMATIQUE- Belfort 1971 - 1973
Parcours militaire
-
18° Dragons- Mourmelon le grand 1970 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
LAMY - Resp. Informatique (Informatique)- Givors 1973 - 1979
-
Merck Lipha (Merck Kgaa) - Resp Système (Informatique)- LYON 1979 - 1984
-
Hewlett Packard- GRENOBLE 1984 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christian THIVILLON
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Bénévole
Mes goûts et passions
