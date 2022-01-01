Christian VAURIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NORDFELD- Mulhouse 1990 - 1995
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Mulhouse 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Michel De Montaigne- Mulhouse 1999 - 2000
-
Lycée Ettore Bugatti - Camille Claudel- Mulhouse 2000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Ferring Pharmaceuticals- Morges 2001 - 2010
-
Daimler Ag/ Mercedes-benz Wörth- Karlsruhe 2011 - 2013
-
FISHER CLINICAL SERVICES AG- Allschwil 2013 - 2013
-
Delpharm- Huningue 2013 - 2016
-
Ferring Pharmaceuticals- Morges 2013 - maintenant
-
Ferring Pharmaceuticals- Morges 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christian VAURIN
-
Vit à :
GENEVE, France
-
Né en :
1985 (37 ans)
