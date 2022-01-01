Christian VIGIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Pierre Malfait- Wasquehal 1965 - 1968
-
ECOLE PIERRE LEFEBVRE- Wasquehal 1968 - 1973
-
Collège Albert Calmette- Wasquehal 1973 - 1975
-
Collège Saint-paul- Lille 1975 - 1977
-
Lycée Saint-paul- Lille 1977 - 1979
-
Lycée Ozanam- Lille 1979 - 1979
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian VIGIN
-
Vit Ã :
GHYVELDE, France
-
NÃ© le :
10 aoÃ»t 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
-
Christian VIGIN a ajoutÃ© école Maternelle Pierre Malfait Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christian VIGIN a reconnu Christian VIGIN sur la photo 2°6
-
Christian VIGIN a reconnu Christian VIGIN sur la photo 2TA