Christian WALGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Bethonvilliers)- Bethonvilliers 1969 - 1974
-
Collège- Rougemont le chateau 1974 - 1976
-
LEP- Masevaux 1976 - 1978
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian WALGER
-
Vit Ã :
BETHONVILLIERS, France
-
NÃ© le :
10 nov. 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Pascal GROBOILLOT sur la photo 3 eme A
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Marc MARCHAL sur la photo 6B
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Christian WALGER sur la photo 6B
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Jean-Yves BAULMONT sur la photo 3B
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Martine MEYER (MAUREL) sur la photo 3B
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Christian WALGER sur la photo 3B
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Isabelle KESSLER sur la photo 6 ème A
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Isabelle KESSLER sur la photo 6ème A
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Isabelle KESSLER sur la photo 5èmeA
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Isabelle KESSLER sur la photo 5ème A
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Pascal GROBOILLOT sur la photo 5èmeA
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Fabienne CHRIST sur la photo 5èmeA
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Philippe VERRIER sur la photo 5°B
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Christophe BRUCKER sur la photo 5°B
-
Christian WALGER a reconnu Martine MULLER (BOSERT) sur la photo 5°B