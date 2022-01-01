Christiane ROUZE (DALLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Juignettes- Juignettes 1958 - 1959
-
Ecole Roger Vivier (Marolles En Hurepoix)- Marolles en hurepoix 1959 - 1960
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Saint lubin des joncherets 1960 - 1966
-
Collège Jean-claude Dauphin- Nonancourt 1964 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
-
SACRED - Facturiere (Autre)- Saint lubin des joncherets
RETRAITEE DEPUIS LE 01/10/20081966 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christiane ROUZE (DALLET)
-
Vit Ã :
MARCILLY-LA-CAMPAGNE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
6 sept. 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, 2 enfants, 4 petits enfants (Michel, Gabin, Chloé, Jules)
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
