Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Georges Bizet- Casablanca 1963 - 1969
-
Collège La Tour D'auvergne- Quimper 1969 - 1973
-
CHAPTAL- Quimper 1973 - 1976
-
IUT DE QUIMPER DEPARTEMENT GEA- Quimper 1976 - 1977
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christiane THOMAS
-
Vit à :
FINISTERE, France
-
Née le :
12 avril 1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
