Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LA ROMANIE- Les essarts le roi 1973 - 1976
Collège Les Molières- Les essarts le roi 1976 - 1978
Collège Sainte-thérèse- Chevreuse 1978 - 1981
Sainte Thérèse- Chevreuse 1979 - 1981
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christine AUDEBERT (PETIT)
Vit à :
PLELO COTES-D'ARMOR, France
Née le :
29 nov. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante de gestion
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Sri Lanka
