Parcours
Parcours de vacances
COLONIE CCAS- Tantonville 1970 - 1983
Ccas-colo Edf- La bourboule 1973 - 1982
Colo Edf Kérity- Paimpol 1973 - 1978
Colonie De Vacances Ccas (Animateur)- Les settons 1973 - 1982
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE CESAIRE LEVILLAIN- Le grand quevilly 1970 - 1978
Collège Jean Texcier- Le grand quevilly 1978 - 1982
école De Coiffure Albert Pourrière- Rouen 1982 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
CHU DE ROUEN CHARLES NICOLE - Coiffeuse- Rouen 1986 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christine BENARD (SENECA)
Vit à :
LE GRAND QUEVILLY, France
Née le :
8 juin 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Coiffeuse
Mes goûts et passions
