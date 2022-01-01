Christine BLANCHETIERE (BLANCHETIERE CHRISTINE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
OSITE FOY- Sainte austreberthe 1959 - 1961
-
Ecole Les Genets (Sainte Austreberthe)- Sainte austreberthe 1960 - 1963
-
NOTRE DAME- Pavilly 1963 - 1965
-
JEANNE D ARC- Vitre 1966 - 1971
-
PIGIER- Rouen 1971 - 1973
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine BLANCHETIERE (BLANCHETIERE CHRISTINE)
-
Vit à :
CLERES, France
-
Née le :
17 juil. 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christine BLANCHETIERE (BLANCHETIERE CHRISTINE) a ajouté PIGIER à son parcours scolaire
-
Christine BLANCHETIERE (BLANCHETIERE CHRISTINE) a ajouté JEANNE D ARC à son parcours scolaire
-
Christine BLANCHETIERE (BLANCHETIERE CHRISTINE) a ajouté NOTRE DAME à son parcours scolaire
-
Christine BLANCHETIERE (BLANCHETIERE CHRISTINE) a ajouté OSITE FOY à son parcours scolaire
-
Christine BLANCHETIERE (BLANCHETIERE CHRISTINE) a ajouté Ecole Les Genets (Sainte Austreberthe) à son parcours scolaire