Christine BONNEVAY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT JULIEN- Marseille 1961 - 1965
-
ECOLE LA FIGONE- Marseille 1965 - 1967
-
Lycée Longchamp- Marseille 1967 - 1975
-
UFR STAPS MONTPELLIER- Montpellier 1975 - 1981
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christine BONNEVAY
-
Vit Ã :
MARSEILLE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 janv. 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christine BONNEVAY a reconnu Christine BONNEVAY sur la photo 2° AB2
-
Christine BONNEVAY a reconnu Martine TORDJMAN sur la photo 4ème
-
Christine BONNEVAY a reconnu Christine GIAMPIERI (BONNEVAY) sur la photo 4ème
-
Christine BONNEVAY a reconnu VÃ©ronique VASSEL sur la photo 2° AB2