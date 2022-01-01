RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Orléans
Christine CHEVALIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Zay- Chinon 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Rabelais- Chinon 1984 - 1987
-
Université François Rabelais : Tours- Tours 1987 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
CEDI SECURITE- Saint avertin 1990 - 1999
-
Label S.a- Romorantin lanthenay 2000 - 2001
-
CURSUS MANAGEMENT- Paris 2003 - 2005
-
AMF CONSEIL RH- Paris 2005 - maintenant
-
G-cif- Orleans 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine CHEVALIER
-
Vit à :
ORLEANS, France
-
Née le :
16 juil. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultante RH
Enfants :
1