Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Moulin (La Roche Sur Yon)- La roche sur yon 1962 - 1966
-
Collège Chanzy- La roche sur yon 1966 - 1968
-
Collège Des Gondoliers- La roche sur yon 1968 - 1971
-
Lycée Polyvalent- La roche sur yon 1971 - 1974
-
Afpa Rochefort- Rochefort 1974 - 1975
Parcours club
-
ASPTT ANGERS- Angers 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine E PARNAUT
-
Vit à :
ANGERS, France
-
Née le :
2 mars 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable exploitation Centre archivage
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)