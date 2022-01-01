Christine GALLI (MERCIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Ministère éducation Nationale  - Institutrice (Autre)

     -  Villejuif

    Ã©coles de villejuif, arcueil, gentilly, ivry

    1971 - 1978

  • Ministère De L'éducation Nationale  - Institutrice (Autre)

     -  Draguignan

    Institutrice dans les Ã©coles du haut var: fayence, seillans, callian...draguignan

    1978 - 1982

  • Ministère De L'éducation Nationale  - Institutrice (Autre)

     -  La motte

    Institutrice maternelle la motte, directrice mat. jean moulin , le luc, directrice mat. flayosc, directrice Ã©cole primaire la motte en provence.

    1982 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©e de l'enseignement public

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages