Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Maternelle Louise Michelle- Arcueil 1958 - 1959
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Arcueil 1959 - 1964
Collège Jean Jaures- Arcueil 1964 - 1968
Lycée Marie Curie- Sceaux 1968 - 1971
ECOLE HENRI BARBUSSE - Enseignante- Gentilly 1972 - 1973
LA SORBONNE- Paris 1973 - 1974
ECOLE MAXIMILIEN ROBESPIERRE - Enseignante- Villejuif 1975 - 1976
ECOLE IVRY PORT - Enseignante- Ivry sur seine 1976 - 1977
ECOLE MAKARENKO - Enseignante- Ivry sur seine 1977 - 1978
ECOLE LA MOTTE - Enseignant- La motte 1982 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
Ministère éducation Nationale - Institutrice (Autre)- Villejuif
Ã©coles de villejuif, arcueil, gentilly, ivry1971 - 1978
Ministère De L'éducation Nationale - Institutrice (Autre)- Draguignan
Institutrice dans les Ã©coles du haut var: fayence, seillans, callian...draguignan1978 - 1982
Ministère De L'éducation Nationale - Institutrice (Autre)- La motte
Institutrice maternelle la motte, directrice mat. jean moulin , le luc, directrice mat. flayosc, directrice Ã©cole primaire la motte en provence.1982 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christine GALLI (MERCIER)
Vit Ã :
LA MOTTE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e de l'enseignement public
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
