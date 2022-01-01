Christine GRUSON (HUS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE MARGUERITE MARIE- Tourcoing 1970 - 1975
-
Collège Saint-gabriel- Tourcoing 1975 - 1977
-
NOTRE DAME DE WAILLY- Tourcoing 1977 - 1980
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc à Tourcoing- Tourcoing 1980 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine GRUSON (HUS)
-
Vit à :
NEUVILLE EN FERRAIN, France
-
Née en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
