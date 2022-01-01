RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Christine LARTIGUE (CHRISTINE LARTIGUE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LARGENTE- Bayonne 1976 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-bernard- Bayonne 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Largente- Bayonne 1989 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine LARTIGUE (CHRISTINE LARTIGUE)
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christine LARTIGUE (CHRISTINE LARTIGUE) a ajouté Lycée Largente à son parcours scolaire
-
Christine LARTIGUE (CHRISTINE LARTIGUE) a ajouté Collège Saint-bernard à son parcours scolaire
-
Christine LARTIGUE (CHRISTINE LARTIGUE) a ajouté ECOLE LARGENTE à son parcours scolaire