Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christine LE GLAUNEC

  • Vit Ã  :

    CAMARET-SUR-AIGUES, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    12 fÃ©vr. 1965 (57 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je serai contente de reprendre contact avec mes anciens camarades de terminale et de l'école d'infirmière car nous avons passés de bons moments ensembles et j'en garde un bon souvenir.

  • Profession :

    InfirmiÃ¨re

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages