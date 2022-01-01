Christine LE GLAUNEC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
LE JARDIN PARISIEN- L'hay les roses 1970 - 1976
Collège Eugène Chevreul- L'hay les roses 1976 - 1980
Lycée Fréderic Mistral- Fresnes 1980 - 1983
Ifsi De L'hôpital Bicêtre- Le kremlin bicetre 1983 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
CHU BICETRE- Le kremlin bicetre 1986 - 1990
CENTRE DE PNEUMOLOGIE- Chevilly larue 1990 - 2001
GROUPEMENT INFIRMIER- Alfortville 2001 - maintenant
INSTITUT GUSTAVE ROUSSY - InfirmiÃ¨re- Villejuif 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christine LE GLAUNEC
Vit Ã :
CAMARET-SUR-AIGUES, France
NÃ©e le :
12 fÃ©vr. 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je serai contente de reprendre contact avec mes anciens camarades de terminale et de l'école d'infirmière car nous avons passés de bons moments ensembles et j'en garde un bon souvenir.
Profession :
InfirmiÃ¨re
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Christine LE GLAUNEC a reconnu StÃ©phane LARUELLE sur la photo Terminale D1
Christine LE GLAUNEC a reconnu Christine BONIN (LE GLAUNEC) sur la photo CM2 (7ème)
Christine LE GLAUNEC a reconnu Christine BONIN (LE GLAUNEC) sur la photo CM1 (8 ème)
Christine LE GLAUNEC a reconnu Christine BONIN (LE GLAUNEC) sur la photo CE 1
Christine LE GLAUNEC a reconnu Yves BONIN sur la photo CM1
Christine LE GLAUNEC a reconnu Nathalie BOHRER sur la photo CE2
Christine LE GLAUNEC a reconnu Christine BONIN (LE GLAUNEC) sur la photo CE2
Christine LE GLAUNEC a ajoutÃ© Institut Gustave Roussy Ã son parcours professionnel
Christine LE GLAUNEC a reconnu Christine BONIN (LE GLAUNEC) sur la photo 2nde C