Christine LEGLINEL (LEMOINE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire De Feuguerolles Bully- Feuguerolles bully 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Paul Verlaine- Evrecy 1984 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christine LEGLINEL (LEMOINE)
-
Vit Ã :
CROISILLES, France
-
NÃ©e le :
8 dÃ©c. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conductrice bus vert
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christine LEGLINEL (LEMOINE) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 9 novembre
-
Christine LEGLINEL (LEMOINE) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 9 novembre
-
Christine LEGLINEL (LEMOINE) a reconnu Christine LEGLINEL (LEMOINE) sur la photo suivante
-
Christine LEGLINEL (LEMOINE) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 2 février