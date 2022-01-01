Christine LESAGE (GIRARDEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LAPLACE- Arcueil 1966 - 1968
-
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Chilly mazarin 1969 - 1972
-
Collège Les Dînes Chiens- Chilly mazarin 1972 - 1976
-
SNBATI- Villejuif 1976 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine LESAGE (GIRARDEAU)
-
Vit à :
YERRES, France
-
Née le :
7 févr. 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou.. A tous ceux qui me reconnaitront.
Profession :
Chargée d'affaires chez Orange
Situation familiale :
mariée
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
