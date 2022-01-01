Christine PESSUS NÉE BRIOT (BRIOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (Annet Sur Marne)- Annet sur marne 1963 - 1966
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine PESSUS NÉE BRIOT (BRIOT)
-
Vit à :
BASSENS, France
-
Née le :
19 août 1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'aimerai tellement retrouver une ancienne amie d'enfance avec qui j'ai passé de supers moments il s'agit de Christiane Lambert je lance un appel !!!!!!!
Christine PESSUS née BRIOT
Profession :
Agent admistratif au conseil général
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
