Christine RIBLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Lafayette (Chaumont)- Chaumont 1969 - 1971
-
CROIX DE FER- Nimes 1971 - 1973
-
ECOLE CAMBOURIN- Caissargues 1973 - 1974
-
ECOLE CLOS MIRMAN- Caissargues 1974 - 1977
-
Collège Les Fontaines- Bouillargues 1977 - 1982
-
Lycée De La Camargue- Nimes 1982 - 1983
-
Lycée Saint-stanislas- Nimes 1983 - 1986
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christine RIBLET
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e le :
11 mars 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante maternelle agrÃ©e
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christine RIBLET a reconnu Christine RIBLET sur la photo C.P Croix de Fer
-
Christine RIBLET a reconnu Christine RIBLET sur la photo 3ème F 1981 1982
-
Christine RIBLET a reconnu Christine RIBLET sur la photo 3ème F
-
Christine RIBLET a reconnu Christine RIBLET sur la photo 3éme ?
-
Christine RIBLET a reconnu Christine RIBLET sur la photo 3