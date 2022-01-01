Christine RIBLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christine RIBLET

  • Vit Ã  :

    France

  • NÃ©e le :

    11 mars 1966 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistante maternelle agrÃ©e

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Sports

    Voyages