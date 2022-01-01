Christine SCHMID (BECLU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Octave Greard Et Maîtrise De Radio France- Paris 1965 - 1967
DELORY- Boulogne billancourt 1967 - 1969
Lycée Racine- Paris 1970 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
Banque De France - Informaticienne (Informatique)- PARIS 1979 - 2015
A propos
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christine SCHMID (BECLU)
Vit Ã :
PONT SUR YONNE, France
NÃ©e le :
2 avril 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticienne
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Christine SCHMID (BECLU) a reconnu Laurence GUILLAUME sur la photo 6ème