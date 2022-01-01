Christine SCHUTZE (LEONARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
St. Eucaire- Metz 1973 - 1979
-
Collège Metz-arsenal- Metz 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Metz 1985 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
SOCIETE LANG - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Longeville les metz 1990 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine SCHUTZE (LEONARD)
-
Vit à :
REMILLY, France
-
Née le :
4 avril 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
JE SUIS MARIEE AVEC LAURENT, NOUS SORTIONS DEJA ENSEMBLE AU LYCEE
NOUS AVONS DEUX ADORABLES PETITES FILLES
Profession :
SECRETAIRE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2