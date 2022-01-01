Christophe BEAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-louis- Le cheylard 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Vincent D'indy- Privas
2ND7 1S3 TC11990 - 1993
-
IUT MESURES PHYSIQUES- Grenoble 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
A CHOMARAT ET CIE- Le cheylard 1998 - maintenant
-
LEORAT ET CIE - Technicien (Technique)- Le cheylard 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BEAL
-
Vit à :
LE CHEYLARD, France
-
Né en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis de retour au cheylard depuis 1996 . J'exerce la fonction de technicien Methodes Mon adresse e-Mail est :
christophe.beal@free.fr
ou
christophe.beal@chomarat.com
Profession :
Technicien Méthodes
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2