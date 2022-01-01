RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de GrenobleLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Grenoble
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
JEAN BAPTISTE BURLOT- Bellerive sur allier 1978 - 1982
Ecole Sévigné- Vichy 1982 - 1983
Collège Les Célestins- Vichy 1983 - 1987
Lycée De Presles- Cusset 1987 - 1990
Université Blaise Pascal : Clermont-ferrand Ii- Clermont ferrand 1990 - 1992
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
Eureka Systèmes - Développeur (Informatique)- Paris 1996 - 1999
Alcatel-CIT (Alcatel Lucent) - Développeur (Informatique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1999 - 1999
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Technical Manager (Technique)- ABU DHABI 1999 - 2002
Cegetel (Numéricable) - Chef de projet (Informatique)- COURBEVOIE 2002 - 2006
Eservglobal (Ex Ferma) - Engineering Manager (Informatique)- Malakoff 2006 - 2009
Eservglobal (Ex Ferma)- Meylan 2009 - maintenant
Parcours club
Art & Culture 15- Paris 1998 - 2000
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe BERNARDIN
Vit à :
LAVAL, France
Né le :
3 oct. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Et maintenant, de retour à Grenoble...
Profession :
Engineering Manager
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Autriche - Belgique - Bolivie - Cambodge - Chine - Cuba - Émirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - France - Ghana - Hongrie - Indonésie - Irlande - Italie - Jordanie - Koweït - Pakistan - Panama - Pays-Bas - Pérou - Qatar - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Oman - Tanzanie - Togo - Tunisie - Ukraine