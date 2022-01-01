RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à NiortLe résultat du brevet à Niort
Christophe BERNELAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame De La Couldre (Parthenay)- Parthenay 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Notre-dame Notre-dame De La Couldre- Parthenay 1986 - 1989
-
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers Des Deux - Sèvres Annexe Parthenay- Parthenay
pré apprentis1990 - 1991
-
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers Henri Denoue- Niort
apprentis1991 - 1993
-
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers Henri Denoue- Niort
apprentis BP1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Gréault Jean - Serrurier (Technique)- Parthenay
ouvrier1995 - 1997
-
Sèvre Alu Pose - Serrurier (Technique)- Niort
ouvrier1997 - 1997
-
Sevre Alu Pose - Serrurier (Technique)- Niort
ouvrier1998 - 1999
-
Cin Niort - Carrossier poid lourd (Technique)- Niort
ouvrier1999 - 2007
-
Gréault Jean Et Fils- Parthenay
chef d'atelier2007 - 2008
-
Pôle Emploi- Niort
repos du guerier2008 - 2009
-
Bcdserrurerie - Serrurier (Direction générale)- Echire
gérant2009 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
1 Regiment De Chasseur Parachutiste- Souge
militaire du rang1997 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BERNELAS
-
Vit à :
NIORT, France
-
Né le :
30 sept. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté 1 Regiment De Chasseur Parachutiste à son parcours militaire
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Bcdserrurerie à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Pôle Emploi à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Gréault Jean Et Fils à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Cin Niort à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Sevre Alu Pose à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Camp De Souge 1er Rcp à son parcours militaire
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Sèvre Alu Pose à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Gréault Jean à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers Henri Denoue à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers Henri Denoue à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers Des Deux - Sèvres Annexe Parthenay à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Ecole Notre Dame De La Couldre (parthenay) à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe BERNELAS a ajouté Collège Notre-dame Notre-dame De La Couldre à son parcours scolaire