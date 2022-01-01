Christophe BERTHONNEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SARL TOP AUTO  - Responsable (Technique)

     -  Cerizay 1993 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    DANS L'AUTOMOBILE GARAGE ET CASSE AUTO

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :