Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jules Ferry (Parthenay)- Parthenay 1973 - 1977
Ecole Saint Exupery (Chatillon Sur Thouet)- Chatillon sur thouet 1978 - 1982
Collège Saint-joseph- Parthenay 1982 - 1983
Collège Marchioux- Parthenay 1983 - 1985
Collège Pierre Mendès-france- Parthenay
LA FAMEUSE 3ème 41985 - 1987
Lycée Professionnel Les Grippeaux- Parthenay
BEP CAP ELECTICIEN D'EQUIPEMENT OPTION ELECTROTECH1987 - 1989
Moulin Des Iles- Saint lin
PRODUCTIQUE1989 - 1990
Parcours club
RACING CLUB PARTHENAY- Parthenay 1975 - 1993
CO CERIZAY- Cerizay 1994 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
20e Ra- Poitiers 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
SARL TOP AUTO - Responsable (Technique)- Cerizay 1993 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe BERTHONNEAU
Vit à :
CERIZAY, France
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
DANS L'AUTOMOBILE GARAGE ET CASSE AUTO
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
