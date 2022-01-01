Christophe BERTRAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Velizy villacoublay

    Service Achats

    1991 - 1991

  • UAP  - Cadre (Autre)

     -  La défense

    Cadre Stagiaire Service Achats

    1993 - 1994

  • Sg2 (Sopra)  - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Paris 1995 - 1997

  • Cognitiative, Inc.  - Consultant (Autre)

     -  San francisco 1997 - 1998

  • Legato Systems (Emc)  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  Palo alto 1998 - 2000

  • Veritas Software (Symantec)  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  Mountain view 2000 - 2002

  • Maxtor  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  Milpitas 2002 - 2002

  • Hitachi Data Systems  - Directeur marketing (Marketing)

     -  Santa clara

    Senior Director of Product Marketing

    2002 - 2012

  • Datadirect Networks  - Head of Product, Vertical, & Channel Marketing (Informatique)

     -  Sunnyvale 2012 - 2013

  • Arcserve  - VP, Product Marketing & Analyst Relations (Informatique)

     -  San francisco 2013 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe BERTRAND

  • Vit à :

    SAN FRANCISCO, Etats-Unis

  • Né le :

    17 mai 1970 (51 ans)

    Senior Director Product Marketing

    2

