Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINTE BERNADETTE- Saint sebastien sur loire 1973 - 1979
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DES VICTOIRES- Vertou 1979 - 1981
Collège Saint-stanislas- Nantes 1981 - 1985
Lycée Saint-stanislas- Nantes 1985 - 1988
Centre D'etudes Supérieures Européennes De Management- Reims
Cycle Franco-Britannique1988 - 1992
BRADFORD UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT- Bradford
MBA1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
GENERAL ELECTRIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS - Stagiaire (Autre)- Velizy villacoublay
Service Achats1991 - 1991
UAP - Cadre (Autre)- La défense
Cadre Stagiaire Service Achats1993 - 1994
Sg2 (Sopra) - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)- Paris 1995 - 1997
Cognitiative, Inc. - Consultant (Autre)- San francisco 1997 - 1998
Legato Systems (Emc) - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Palo alto 1998 - 2000
Veritas Software (Symantec) - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Mountain view 2000 - 2002
Maxtor - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Milpitas 2002 - 2002
Hitachi Data Systems - Directeur marketing (Marketing)- Santa clara
Senior Director of Product Marketing2002 - 2012
Datadirect Networks - Head of Product, Vertical, & Channel Marketing (Informatique)- Sunnyvale 2012 - 2013
Arcserve - VP, Product Marketing & Analyst Relations (Informatique)- San francisco 2013 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Sg2 Benelux (Sopra)- Bruxelles
Responsable Marketing1994 - 1995
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe BERTRAND
Vit à :
SAN FRANCISCO, Etats-Unis
Né le :
17 mai 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Senior Director Product Marketing
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
