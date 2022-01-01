Christophe BIGOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole La Saulaie (Pontlevoy)- Pontlevoy 1971 - maintenant
-
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers Du Loir-et-cher- Blois 1982 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Boulangerie-pâtisserie - Boulanger Patissier (Autre)- Contres
CAP Boulangerie a Pontlevoy "Branjauneau" CAP PÃ¢tissier a Contres "Sommier"1985 - 1988
-
Procter & Gamble - Technicien de production (Production)- BLOIS 1990 - 2013
Parcours militaire
-
3eme Rama- Verdun 1988 - 1989
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe BIGOT
-
Vit Ã :
PONTLEVOY, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 oct. 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien de production
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
