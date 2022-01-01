RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã OrlÃ©ansLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã OrlÃ©ans
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Petit-val- Sucy en brie 1978 - maintenant
-
Collège Petit-val- Sucy en brie 1978 - 1981
-
Lycée D'arsonval- Saint maur des fosses 1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Saint maur des fosses 1985 - 1987
-
Ecole Nationale Vétérinaire D'alfort- Maisons alfort 1987 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe BLANC
-
Vit Ã :
ORLEANS, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 dÃ©c. 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ce coup de Blanc m'a grisé...
Profession :
VÃ©tÃ©rinaire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe BLANC a reconnu Sandrine QUILLERY sur la photo 1 ère S 3
-
Christophe BLANC a reconnu Christophe BLANC sur la photo 1 ère S 3
-
Christophe BLANC a ajoutÃ© Ecole Petit-Val Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe BLANC a reconnu Christophe BLANC sur la photo ENVA 1è année 1988-89