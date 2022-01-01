Christophe BLIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PASTEUR- Montmorency 1977 - 1982
Collège Pierre De Ronsard- Montmorency 1982 - 1985
Lycée Jean Jacques Rousseau- Montmorency 1986 - 1989
BURY SUP- Margency 1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
FRANS MAAS - Responsable plate-forme douane (Autre)- Gennevilliers 1998 - 2007
DSV - Responsable douane (Autre)- Roissy aeroport ch de gau 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe BLIN
Vit Ã :
MONTMORENCY, France
NÃ© en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable douane
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Autriche - Belgique - Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Tunisie
Christophe BLIN a reconnu Christophe BLIN sur la photo CLASSE DE CM1B MME PERRIER
Christophe BLIN a reconnu Christophe BLIN sur la photo 6ème 2 1983-1984
Christophe BLIN a reconnu Christophe BLIN sur la photo 3ème1
Christophe BLIN a reconnu Christophe BLIN sur la photo 6eme
Christophe BLIN a reconnu Christophe BLIN sur la photo 2de module G
Christophe BLIN a reconnu Christophe BLIN sur la photo 1er G