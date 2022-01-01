Christophe BOISTEAU (CHRISTOPHE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE LA VILLE AUX ROSES- Chateaubriant 1975 - 1982
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE LA VILLE AUX ROSES- Chateaubriant 1976 - 1980
-
Collège La Ville Aux Roses- Chateaubriant 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Guy Moquet- Chateaubriant 1984 - 1989
-
Iut De Saint-nazaire- Saint nazaire 1988 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BOISTEAU (CHRISTOPHE)
-
Vit à :
JANZE, France
-
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Manager magasin
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe BOISTEAU (CHRISTOPHE) a reconnu Christophe BOISTEAU sur la photo CM2
-
Christophe BOISTEAU (CHRISTOPHE) a ajouté Ecole Primaire De La Ville Aux Roses à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe BOISTEAU (CHRISTOPHE) a reconnu Christophe BOISTEAU sur la photo 3.eme
-
Christophe BOISTEAU (CHRISTOPHE) a reconnu Christophe BOISTEAU sur la photo CM2
-
Christophe BOISTEAU (CHRISTOPHE) a ajouté Iut De Saint-nazaire à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe BOISTEAU (CHRISTOPHE) a ajouté Lycée Guy Moquet à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe BOISTEAU (CHRISTOPHE) a ajouté Collège La Ville Aux Roses à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe BOISTEAU (CHRISTOPHE) a ajouté Ecole Primaire De La Ville Aux Roses à son parcours scolaire