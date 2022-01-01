Christophe BONNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT GERY- Gradignan 1989 - 1993
-
Collège Manon Cormier- Bassens 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Polyvalent Les Iris- Lormont 1997 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BONNET
-
Vit à :
CARBON BLANC, France
-
Né en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Brigadier motocycliste dans la police nationale
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe BONNET a ajouté 1 photo à son album quelques photos
-
Christophe BONNET a ajouté 1 photo à son album 25 avril
-
Christophe BONNET a ajouté 2 photos à son album 25 avril
-
Christophe BONNET a reconnu Christophe BONNET sur la photo CM1
-
Christophe BONNET a reconnu Christophe BONNET sur la photo CM2