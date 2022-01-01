Christophe BONNIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BEAULIEU- Golbey 1966 - 1974
-
Collège Louis Armand- Golbey
6iÃ¨me 1 - 5iÃ¨me 1 - 4iÃ¨me 1 -3iÃ¨me 11975 - 1978
-
Lycée Louis Lapicque- Epinal
2iÃ¨me C - 2iÃ¨me C - 1iÃ¨re C - Terminale D1979 - 1982
-
FACULTE DES SCIENCES- Vandoeuvre les nancy
DEA Sciences et gÃ©nie des matÃ©riaux1983 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Cristal Laser - IngÃ©nieur de fabrication (Technique)- Messein
DÃ©velopper la fabrication de cristaux anisotropes pour l'optique non-linÃ©aire dans le domaine du Laser.1990 - 2020
-
OXXIUS - IngÃ©nieur R&D (Technique)- Lannion
IngÃ©nieur R&D en fabrication de Lasers Compacts2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe BONNIN
-
Vit Ã :
CHARMES, France
-
NÃ© le :
3 janv. 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Irlande - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
Christophe BONNIN a ajoutÃ© OXXIUS Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe BONNIN a reconnu Christophe BONNIN sur la photo 4°1
-
Christophe BONNIN a reconnu Christophe BONNIN sur la photo 6°1
-
Christophe BONNIN a reconnu Christophe BONNIN sur la photo maternelle de beaulieu
-
Christophe BONNIN a reconnu Christophe BONNIN sur la photo maternelle de beaulieu
-
Christophe BONNIN a reconnu Christophe BONNIN sur la photo Seconde C3
-
Christophe BONNIN a reconnu Christophe BONNIN sur la photo Seconde C3
-
Christophe BONNIN a publiÃ© Ublack
Ublack Lire la suite
-
Christophe BONNIN a ajoutÃ© Cristal Laser Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe BONNIN a ajoutÃ© Faculte Des Sciences Ã son parcours scolaire