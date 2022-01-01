Christophe BONNIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Cristal Laser  - IngÃ©nieur de fabrication (Technique)

     -  Messein

    DÃ©velopper la fabrication de cristaux anisotropes pour l'optique non-linÃ©aire dans le domaine du Laser.

    1990 - 2020

  • OXXIUS  - IngÃ©nieur R&D (Technique)

     -  Lannion

    IngÃ©nieur R&D en fabrication de Lasers Compacts

    2021 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe BONNIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHARMES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    3 janv. 1964 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :