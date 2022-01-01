Christophe BOUFFIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SOMMER ALLIBERT INDUSTRIE  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  Meru

    Correspondant Méthodes

    1999 - 2000

  • Faurecia  - Contremaître (Production)

     -  MERU

    Superviseur de Production

    2000 - 2002

  • Faurecia  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  MARINES

    Coordinateur ESP

    2002 - 2005

  • Amri - Ksb  - Directeur de production (Production)

     -  La roche chalais

    Responsable d'Unité de Production

    2006 - maintenant

  • SINTERTECH  - Responsable de Production et Logistique (Production)

     -  Oloron sainte marie 2016 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe BOUFFIN

  • Vit à :

    SAINT DENIS DE PILE, France

  • Né le :

    19 août 1972 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Cadre

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :