Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Troyes 1975 - 1980
-
ECOLE LES OLIVIERS- Beziers 1980 - 1981
-
Ecole Primaire (Colombiers)- Colombiers 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Immaculée Conception- Beziers 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée La Trinité- Beziers
1ère S puis Terminale D1987 - 1990
-
Université Montpellier Ii- Montpellier
DEUG A SPC puis SPI1990 - 1993
-
Institut Des Sciences De L'ingénieur De Montpellier Ii (Isim)- Montpellier
Sciences de Matériaux1993 - 1996
-
Isem - Institut Supérieur Des Entreprises De Montpellier- Montpellier
DESS Gestion de Production1998 - 1999
Parcours militaire
-
1er Régiment D'artillerie- Montbeliard
Pilote de char, 1ère batterie, 2ème section1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
SOMMER ALLIBERT INDUSTRIE - Ingénieur (Technique)- Meru
Correspondant Méthodes1999 - 2000
-
Faurecia - Contremaître (Production)- MERU
Superviseur de Production2000 - 2002
-
Faurecia - Ingénieur (Technique)- MARINES
Coordinateur ESP2002 - 2005
-
Amri - Ksb - Directeur de production (Production)- La roche chalais
Responsable d'Unité de Production2006 - maintenant
-
SINTERTECH - Responsable de Production et Logistique (Production)- Oloron sainte marie 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BOUFFIN
-
Vit à :
SAINT DENIS DE PILE, France
-
Né le :
19 août 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
