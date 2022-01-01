Christophe BOULART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe BOULART

  • Vit Ã  :

    BESSENS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    27 dÃ©c. 1978 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut a tous si vs me reconesser venner me voir sa me fera plaisir

  • Profession :

    Couvreur bardeur etancheur

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :