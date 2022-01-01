Christophe BOURCET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Verger De La Thuilerie (Dammartin En Goele)- Dammartin en goele 1983 - 1988
-
Collège De L'europe- Dammartin en goele
Glandeur a temps complet1988 - 1993
-
Ccip-cft Gambetta Paris 20- Paris
Formation en Electromecanique, puis Génie Climatique.1993 - 1997
-
Paris 13- Villetaneuse
Acces en DAEU B.1997 - 1998
-
IUT INFO VILLETANEUSE- Villetaneuse
DUT en Gnie informatique, pas super utile tout compte fait mais bien quand même.1998 - 2001
Parcours club
-
Rêve D'etoile- Dammartin en goele
Cette association a disparut des rue de Dammartin cette année 20061993 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Osiatis - Technicien (Technique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
Maintenance Hardware sur poste fixe, imprimante et Serveur. Actuellement en poste dans une société Pharmaceutique ervier/2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BOURCET
-
Vit à :
VILLEPARISIS, France
-
Né en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Toujours égal à moi même malgré ces années d'eloignement
Profession :
Technicien de maintenance en informatique
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Jennifer LECLERCQ sur la photo CP : 1984-1985
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Christophe BOURCET sur la photo CP : 1984-1985
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Stephanie MAZE (GUY) sur la photo 4eme4
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Estelle FERNANDES sur la photo 4eme4
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Franck LEFORT sur la photo 4eme4
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Jennifer LECLERCQ sur la photo 4eme4
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Valerie BORDES sur la photo 4eme4
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Amelie BOULARD sur la photo 4eme4
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Anne DZIEMIASZKO sur la photo 4eme4
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Solenne POMERANTZ sur la photo 4eme4
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Christophe BOURCET sur la photo 4eme4
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Pierre-Stephane ETIENNE sur la photo CM1
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Stephanie MAZE (GUY) sur la photo CM2 : 1988-1989
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Marie VIOLOT sur la photo CM2 : 1988-1989
-
Christophe BOURCET a reconnu Manuel LAURETTA sur la photo CM2 : 1988-1989