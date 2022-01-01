Christophe BOURGUIGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Albert Camus- Le port marly 1973 - 1980
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Le pecq 1980 - 1983
-
LEP VILLIERS SAINT FREDERIC- Villiers saint frederic 1983 - 1986
-
TECOMAH- Jouy en josas 1986 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
HOTEL EDEN AU LAC - Chef de rang (Autre)- Echternach 1988 - 1988
-
HOTEL GEORGES V - Commis de rang (Autre)- Paris 1988 - 1990
-
Hotel Sofitel Sévres - Barman (Autre)- Paris 1988 - 1988
-
FOUR SEASONS HOTEL GEORGES V PARIS - Chef de rang (Autre)- Paris 1990 - 1991
-
Hotel Claridge Bellman - Chef de rang (Autre)- Paris 1990 - 1990
-
Hotel Les Sorbiers - Chef de rang (Autre)- Sallanches 1991 - 1991
-
Hotel Crillon - Barman (Autre)- Paris 1991 - 1992
-
Hertz - Agent de reservation (Autre)- TRAPPES 1992 - 1996
-
Service Entreprises (Bouygues Telecom)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1996 - 1998
-
DEBITEL FRANCE - Chargé de clientèle (Autre)- Chaville 2000 - 2003
-
Univers Monétique - Technicien de maintenance (Technique)- Velizy villacoublay 2005 - maintenant
-
Mairie De Vélizy-villacoublay - Agent des stades- Velizy villacoublay 2010 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
3eme Rama- Verdun 1989 - 1990
Parcours club
-
CHESNAY FOOTBALL CLUB- Le chesnay 2006 - maintenant
-
ASC VELIZY- Velizy 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BOURGUIGNON
-
Vit à :
VELIZY, France
-
Né le :
19 juin 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
.
Profession :
Agent de stade
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - Italie - Luxembourg - Malte - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse