Christophe BOURGUIGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

Parcours club

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    .

  • Profession :

    Agent de stade

  • Situation familiale :

    séparé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :