Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Reding 1967 - 1974
Lycée Mangin- Sarrebourg
Bac D1974 - 1981
Institut Universitaire De Formation Des Maîtres (Site)- Metz
ElÃ¨ve instit1981 - 1984
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg
licence en sciences de l'education1985 - 1987
Ecole Principale (Grening) - Enseignant- Grening 1988 - 1990
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy
DUT Informatique1990 - 1991
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers (Cnam)- Metz
IngÃ©nieur en Informatique1991 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
EDUCATION NATIONALE - Instituteur TMBD antenne de Sarrebourg (Autre)- Metz 1984 - 1988
EDUCATION NATIONALE - Enseignant- Metz
Ecole Ã classe unique de GrÃ©ning1988 - 1990
MAIRIE DE METZ - Chef de projet informatique (Autre)- Metz
puis RSSI - resp. sÃ©curitÃ© du SI1991 - 2010
INRIA - Stagiaire (Informatique)- Metz
projet SAGEP1994 - 1995
Ca2m - RSSI (Informatique)- Metz
service Informatique mutualisÃ© de la Ville de Metz et de Metz MÃ©tropole2011 - 2013
Metz Metropole - RSSI (Informatique)- Metz 2014 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
Vacances à Langatte- Langatte 2012 - 2012
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe BOUTON
Vit Ã :
VRY, France
NÃ© en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RSSI
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
