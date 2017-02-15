Christophe BOUTON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • EDUCATION NATIONALE  - Instituteur TMBD antenne de Sarrebourg (Autre)

     -  Metz 1984 - 1988

  • EDUCATION NATIONALE  - Enseignant

     -  Metz

    Ecole Ã  classe unique de GrÃ©ning

    1988 - 1990

  • MAIRIE DE METZ  - Chef de projet informatique (Autre)

     -  Metz

    puis RSSI - resp. sÃ©curitÃ© du SI

    1991 - 2010

  • INRIA  - Stagiaire (Informatique)

     -  Metz

    projet SAGEP

    1994 - 1995

  • Ca2m  - RSSI (Informatique)

     -  Metz

    service Informatique mutualisÃ© de la Ville de Metz et de Metz MÃ©tropole

    2011 - 2013

  • Metz Metropole  - RSSI (Informatique)

     -  Metz 2014 - maintenant

Parcours de vacances

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RSSI

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :