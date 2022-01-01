Christophe BRACONNOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Carnot (Sorcy Saint Martin)- Sorcy saint martin 1975 - 1983
-
Collège Les Tilleuls- Commercy 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Henri Vogt- Commercy 1987 - 1990
-
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1990 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
Centre De Sélection N°6- Vandoeuvre les nancy 1993 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BRACONNOT
-
Vit à :
TORCY, France
-
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
INFORMATICIEN
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe BRACONNOT a reconnu Christophe BRACONNOT sur la photo CE1