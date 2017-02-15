Christophe BREYSSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ST PAUL- Abidjan 1979 - 1983
-
ECOLE PAUL ARENE- Draguignan 1983 - 1984
-
ECOLE LAZARE CARNOT- Toulon
CM21984 - 1985
-
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Toulon
SixiÃ¨me 3, CinquiÃ¨me 3, QuatriÃ¨me 3 et TroisiÃ¨me 31985 - 1989
-
Lycée Bonaparte- Toulon
Seconde 3, PremiÃ¨re B2 et Terminale B21989 - 1992
-
DEUG DROIT- La garde
Tant d'annÃ©es pour rien...1992 - 1997
-
Institut Privé De Gestion Du Var- Toulon
BTS ComptabilitÃ©1997 - 1999
-
AFPA- Nice
DÃ©veloppeur Informatique2004 - 2005
-
CNAM- Nice 2005 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Contes De Provence- Toulon 1996 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Future View - Webmaster (Informatique)- Toulon 1999 - 2000
-
ACCASTILLAGE BERNARD - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Cannes la bocca 2000 - 2001
-
Union Territoriale Des Mutuelles De France (Utmf) - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Nice 2001 - 2003
-
DIFFAZUR - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Saint laurent du var 2003 - 2003
-
AUTO NICE TRANSPORT - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Nice 2003 - 2004
-
MICRO CLEVER CONSULTING - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Nice 2005 - maintenant
-
Bally Gaming And Systems - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Nice 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe BREYSSE
-
Vit Ã :
NICE, France
-
NÃ© le :
12 avril 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Elève-ingénieur... Mémoire fin 2009 ! 'tain c'est long depuis 2004...
Profession :
DÃ©veloppeur Informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Cote d'Ivoire - Espagne - France - Inde - Italie - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Togo
Australie - Chine - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰tats-Unis - Mexique - PÃ©rou - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
-
Christophe BREYSSE a reconnu Christophe BREYSSE sur la photo 3 eme3
-
Christophe BREYSSE a reconnu Christophe BREYSSE sur la photo 4 3
-
Christophe BREYSSE a reconnu Christophe BREYSSE sur la photo 4eme3
-
Christophe BREYSSE a reconnu Christophe BREYSSE sur la photo 5 3
-
Christophe BREYSSE a reconnu Christophe BREYSSE sur la photo 6°3 (1985/1986)
-
Christophe BREYSSE a reconnu Christophe BREYSSE sur la photo Cours Elémentaire 2 (82 - 83)
-
Christophe BREYSSE a reconnu Christophe BREYSSE sur la photo Cours Elémentaire 1 (81-82)
-
Christophe BREYSSE a reconnu Christophe BREYSSE sur la photo Maternelle GS
-
Christophe BREYSSE a reconnu Christophe BREYSSE sur la photo Cours Préparatoire (80-81)
-
Christophe BREYSSE a reconnu Christophe BREYSSE sur la photo CM1