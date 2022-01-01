Christophe BRIGANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe BRIGANT

  • Vit à :

    STRASBOURG, France

  • Né le :

    12 juin 1970 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Essayer christophe.brigant@free.fr pour me contacter...

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur Informatique

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :