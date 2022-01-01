Christophe BRIGANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COLETTE- Dijon 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Jean Philippe Rameau- Dijon 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Le Castel- Dijon 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Carnot- Dijon 1988 - 1990
-
Ecole Supérieure D'informatique Et Applications De Lorraine (Esial)- Nancy 1990 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
ALCATEL BUSINESS SYSTEMS- Illkirch graffenstaden 1996 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BRIGANT
-
Vit à :
STRASBOURG, France
-
Né le :
12 juin 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Essayer christophe.brigant@free.fr pour me contacter...
Profession :
Ingénieur Informatique
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe BRIGANT a ajouté ALCATEL BUSINESS SYSTEMS à son parcours professionnel