Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Auneau 1970 - 1974
Parcours militaire
-
13 Régiment De Dragons Parachutistes- Dieuze 1981 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
LESAFFRE INTERNATIONAL - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Marcq en baroeul 1992 - 2007
-
BAKEMARK INGREDIENTS FRANCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Bischheim 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe CAHUZAC
-
Vit à :
CADALEN, France
-
Né en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2