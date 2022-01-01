Christophe CALMEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jean Jaures (Saint Marcel)- Saint marcel 1974 - 1980
Collège Rollinat- Argenton sur creuse 1980 - 1984
Lycée Professionnel Blaise Pascal- Chateauroux 1984 - 1988
Lycée Grandmont- Tours
Electronique1988 - 1990
Icn - Institut Commercial De Nancy - Pôle Lorrain De Gestion- Nancy 1999 - 2001
Parcours militaire
Ba 726- Nimes 1991 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
Schneider Electric - Commercial (Commercial)- REIMS 1991 - 1994
Schneider Electric - Commercial (Commercial)- VANDOEUVRE LES NANCY 1994 - 2006
Schneider Electric - Responsable Régional Projets (Commercial)- MASSY 2006 - 2007
Schneider Electric - Responsable Régional Projets Distribution Electriq (Commercial)- METZ 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe CALMEL
Vit à :
HOUDEMONT, France
30 juin 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur Régional
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3