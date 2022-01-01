Christophe CALVIAC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
ASCD- Druelle 1984 - 1991
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Rodez
6eme1985 - 1986
-
Collège Privé Sainte-geneviève Saint-joseph- Rodez
annÃ©es collÃ¨ge1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Agricole- Saint affrique
brevet d'etudes professionnelles agricole1990 - 1992
-
LA ROQUE- Rodez
Brevet de technicien Agricole1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Agricole- Ondes
BTS Machinisme Agricole1995 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe CALVIAC
-
Vit Ã :
MOYRAZES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Exploitant agri
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe CALVIAC a reconnu Christophe CALVIAC sur la photo 6ème 4